WATCH: Cardinals have plenty of offense in loss to Red Sox
Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader provided a combined seven hits in the Cardinals' 9-6 spring training loss to Boston.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Dunn: ‘We’ve got to find a way to hold onto leads’
6 hours ago
Yeo: ‘We go into a shell … We need more of a killer instinct’
6 hours ago
WATCH: Cardinals have plenty of offense in loss to Red Sox
1 day ago
WATCH: Marcell Ozuna crushes his first Cardinals home run
2 days ago
Meet Erik Foley, the guy in the Stastny trade
3 days ago
Car gets stuck in right field during Astros-Cardinals spring training game
6 days ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
20146-20149