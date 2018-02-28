Meet Erik Foley, the guy in the Stastny trade
Erik Foley of Providence College is the player the Blues got in the Paul Stastny trade. Here’s a glimpse of what he can do on the ice.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Marcell Ozuna crushes his first Cardinals home run
20 hours ago
Meet Erik Foley, the guy in the Stastny trade
1 day ago
Car gets stuck in right field during Astros-Cardinals spring training game
4 days ago
WATCH: Pham, Molina hit back-to-back solo homers
4 days ago
Travis Ford: 'I can't say enough about the grit of our basketball team'
5 days ago
Paul Stastny after Blues' loss to Jets: 'We've got to worry about ourselves'
6 days ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
20146-20149