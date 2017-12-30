Robert Bortuzzo: ‘We need to find a way to lock games down late’

Robert Bortuzzo after the St. Louis Blues' loss to the Dallas Stars: "It was a high-intensity game from both sides and frustrating to be on the opposite end of some tough ones."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Tage Thompson on his World Junior Championship experience

Tage Thompson on his World Junior Championship experience

5 hours ago

Robert Bortuzzo: 'We need to find a way to lock games down late'

Robert Bortuzzo: 'We need to find a way to lock games down late'

23 hours ago

Mike Yeo regrets putting Jake Allen back in against Stars

Mike Yeo regrets putting Jake Allen back in against Stars

23 hours ago

Doug Armstrong on four-year contract extension: 'I'm looking forward to continuing down the path we're on'

Doug Armstrong on four-year contract extension: 'I'm looking forward to continuing down the path we're on'

2 days ago

Fox Sports Midwest’s 2017 Year in Review

Fox Sports Midwest’s 2017 Year in Review

2 days ago

Yeo: 'We're not performing offensively at the level we can'

Yeo: 'We're not performing offensively at the level we can'

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»