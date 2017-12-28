Sobotka and the Blues frustrated by another loss
Vladimir Sobotka scored the lone goal for the Blues on Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough for the win.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Yeo: 'We're not performing offensively at the level we can'
1 hr ago
Stephenson not happy with late turnover in Pacers’ loss to Mavs
2 hours ago
Allen on Blues struggles: ‘It’s a tough time for a lot of guys’
3 hours ago
Joel Edmundson: 'We've got to get the greasy goals'
3 hours ago
Sobotka and the Blues frustrated by another loss
3 hours ago
Stephenson not happy with late turnover in Pacers' loss to Mavs
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
20146-20149