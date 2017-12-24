Mike Yeo says Vladimir Tarasenko’s ‘work ethic was very noticeable’ against Canucks
Mike Yeo after the St. Louis Blues' win over the Vancouver Canucks: "We did a better job staying in the mindset of taking care of the little things and just playing more of a complete game."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Patrik Berglund: 'We were a really desperate team' in win over Canucks
1 day ago
Mike Yeo says Vladimir Tarasenko's 'work ethic was very noticeable' against Canucks
1 day ago
Travis Ford says SLU 'had a lot of guys bring their best game' in win over SEMO
2 days ago
Pietrangelo: 'Those goals are just mental lapses in the d-zone that we just can't have'
3 days ago
Yeo on Thompson's first NHL goal: 'I'm very happy for him'
3 days ago
Yeo: 'We're not going to win hockey games until we get on the right track'
4 days ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
20146-20149