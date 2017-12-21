Cardinals’ Mo and Girsch reflect on Winter Meetings
John Mozeliak and Michael Girsch reflect on the Winter Meetings -- how the failed pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton led to the trade for Marcell Ozuna and then the Stephen Piscotty trade.
