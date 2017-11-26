Jaden Schwartz: Blues ‘did a better job of not getting frustrated’ against Wild
Jaden Schwartz after the St. Louis Blues' win over the Minnesota Wild: "Some games aren't going to go our way, but we wanted to take advantage of this and bounce back."
