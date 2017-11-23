SLU AD Chris May on upgrades at Chaifetz Arena

AD Chris May on athletic facility upgrades at Saint Louis University: "We're very thrilled with the amenities we're able to provide our student-athletes."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

SLU AD Chris May on upgrades at Chaifetz Arena

SLU AD Chris May on upgrades at Chaifetz Arena

5 hours ago

Yeo: 'Anytime you go on the road, you'll take 2 of 3'

Yeo: 'Anytime you go on the road, you'll take 2 of 3'

4 days ago

Stastny on Blues bouncing back from bad road-trip start: 'There's no easy games anymore'

Stastny on Blues bouncing back from bad road-trip start: 'There's no easy games anymore'

4 days ago

Giancarlo Stanton pros and cons for the Cardinals

Giancarlo Stanton pros and cons for the Cardinals

5 days ago

Whatever happens, Lance Lynn won't be forgotten

Whatever happens, Lance Lynn won't be forgotten

5 days ago

John Mozeliak: 'We have a deep system'

John Mozeliak: 'We have a deep system'

5 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»