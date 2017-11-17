Whatever happens, Lance Lynn won’t be forgotten

Lance Lynn rejected the St. Louis Cardinals' qualifying offer, as expected, but whatever happens next, there's no denying he's been a delight.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Giancarlo Stanton pros and cons for the Cardinals

Giancarlo Stanton pros and cons for the Cardinals

1 day ago

Whatever happens, Lance Lynn won't be forgotten

Whatever happens, Lance Lynn won't be forgotten

1 day ago

John Mozeliak: 'We have a deep system'

John Mozeliak: 'We have a deep system'

1 day ago

Mozeliak: Cards still figuring out what to do with Fowler

Mozeliak: Cards still figuring out what to do with Fowler

1 day ago

Schenn on Blues' 'pretty solid performance' in win over Oilers

Schenn on Blues' 'pretty solid performance' in win over Oilers

1 day ago

Win over Oilers is No. 100 for Blues' Jake Allen

Win over Oilers is No. 100 for Blues' Jake Allen

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»