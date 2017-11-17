John Mozeliak on Cardinals’ offseason priorities

No. 1 on the Cardinals' offseason to-do list, per president of baseball operations John Mozeliak: "Our focus is going to be try to find that bat" -- one that's feared, not just respected.

