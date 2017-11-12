Mike Yeo says Blues gave up ‘easy goals’ in loss to Islanders
Mike Yeo after the St. Louis Blues' loss to the New York Islanders: "We've been playing with fire. ... It happens when you start to feel pretty good about yourself."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Former Blues goalie Ed Staniowski on how hockey shaped his military career
1 day ago
Blues hold moment of silence for Arianna Dougan
1 day ago
Fans sing national anthem before Blues' Salute to Military game
1 day ago
Chris Zimmerman provides an update on Blues' proposed facility
1 day ago
Bob Gassoff Jr. on his experience as a Navy SEAL
1 day ago
Brayden Schenn after Blues' loss to Islanders: 'It wasn't from a lack of trying'
1 day ago