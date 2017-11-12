Upshall on Blues’ loss to Islanders: ‘They definitely took it to us early’
Scottie Upshall was encouraged by the St. Louis Blues' performance in the third period during their loss to the New York Islanders: "You've gotta like the effort down the stretch."
