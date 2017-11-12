Upshall on Blues’ loss to Islanders: ‘They definitely took it to us early’

Scottie Upshall was encouraged by the St. Louis Blues' performance in the third period during their loss to the New York Islanders: "You've gotta like the effort down the stretch."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Former Blues goalie Ed Staniowski on how hockey shaped his military career

Former Blues goalie Ed Staniowski on how hockey shaped his military career

1 day ago

Blues hold moment of silence for Arianna Dougan

Blues hold moment of silence for Arianna Dougan

1 day ago

Fans sing national anthem before Blues' Salute to Military game

Fans sing national anthem before Blues' Salute to Military game

1 day ago

Chris Zimmerman provides an update on Blues' proposed facility

Chris Zimmerman provides an update on Blues' proposed facility

1 day ago

Bob Gassoff Jr. on his experience as a Navy SEAL

Bob Gassoff Jr. on his experience as a Navy SEAL

1 day ago

Brayden Schenn after Blues' loss to Islanders: 'It wasn't from a lack of trying'

Brayden Schenn after Blues' loss to Islanders: 'It wasn't from a lack of trying'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»