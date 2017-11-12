Fans sing national anthem before Blues’ Salute to Military game
Fans came together to sing the anthem in unison in honor of our nation's veterans prior to Saturday night's St. Louis Blues game.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Former Blues goalie Ed Staniowski on how hockey shaped his military career
19 hours ago
Blues hold moment of silence for Arianna Dougan
19 hours ago
Fans sing national anthem before Blues' Salute to Military game
19 hours ago
Chris Zimmerman provides an update on Blues' proposed facility
19 hours ago
Bob Gassoff Jr. on his experience as a Navy SEAL
19 hours ago
Brayden Schenn after Blues' loss to Islanders: 'It wasn't from a lack of trying'
19 hours ago