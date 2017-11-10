Brayden and Luke Schenn on going up against each other
Brayden Schenn says his brother Luke, a defenseman for the Arizona Coyotes, has never given him much trouble when they've gone up against each other: "He probably gets in trouble with mom if we start hitting each other."
