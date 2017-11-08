Reds’ Barnhart gives respect where respect is due (to Yadi)

First-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart of the Reds tips his mask to eight-time winner Yadier Molina of the Cardinals (as well as last year's winner, San Francisco's Buster Posey).

