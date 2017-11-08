Yeo: Blues ‘dialed up’ pace of play and intensity in second period
Mike Yeo and the Blues rallied to a 3-1 win over the Devils on Tuesday.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Schenn on assist: 'Schwartz was calling for it, he's always calling for it'
10 hours ago
Yeo: Blues 'dialed up' pace of play and intensity in second period
10 hours ago
Schwartz: 'We did a good job of sticking with it and not getting frustrated'
10 hours ago
Jake Allen on Auston Matthews: 'He's pretty much the whole package'
3 days ago
Auston Matthews: 'It's pretty incredible to see' the NHL talent coming out of St. Louis
3 days ago
Jaden Schwartz says Blues' victory was 'an all-around team effort'
3 days ago