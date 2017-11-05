Mike Yeo says defensive scoring is ‘in the fabric of our game’

Mike Yeo expects the St. Louis Blues' defensemen to keep making offensive contributions: "I'm not so naive to think that we're not going to go a few games here and there without our d-men contributing offensively, but it's sort of in the fabric of our game."

22 hours ago

