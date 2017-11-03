Bob Plager talks Blues vs. Flyers fans fight of 1972
Blues Hall of Famer Bobby Plager remembers the infamous Blues vs. Flyers fans fight of 1972: "Let's beat this team. I still don't like 'em."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Bob Plager talks Blues vs. Flyers fans fight of 1972
1 day ago
Parayko on Flyers: 'They did a good job of holding down the fort'
1 day ago
Pietrangelo on Blues' loss: 'Usually, we find a way to win these kinds of hockey games'
1 day ago
Stastny: 'Anyone who had the puck at the blue line didn't see much'
1 day ago
Schenn after Blues lose to Flyers: 'That wasn't our best effort'
1 day ago
Yeo: Blues lacked 'quality, grade-A chances' in loss to Flyers
1 day ago