Schenn after Blues lose to Flyers: ‘That wasn’t our best effort’
Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues lost for the first time on home ice this season, falling to the Flyers 2-0.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Bob Plager talks Blues vs. Flyers fans fight of 1972
15 mins ago
Parayko on Flyers: 'They did a good job of holding down the fort'
15 mins ago
Stastny: 'Anyone who had the puck at the blue line didn't see much'
15 mins ago
Schenn after Blues lose to Flyers: 'That wasn't our best effort'
11 hours ago
Yeo: Blues lacked 'quality, grade-A chances' in loss to Flyers
11 hours ago
Pietrangelo on Blues loss: 'Usually we find a way to win these kinds of hockey games'
11 hours ago
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED