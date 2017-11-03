Yeo: Blues lacked ‘quality, grade-A chances’ in loss to Flyers

Mike Yeo wanted to see a bit more from the offensive side of the Blues in their 2-0 loss to the Flyers on Thursday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Bob Plager talks Blues vs. Flyers fans fight of 1972

Bob Plager talks Blues vs. Flyers fans fight of 1972

15 mins ago

Parayko on Flyers: 'They did a good job of holding down the fort'

Parayko on Flyers: 'They did a good job of holding down the fort'

15 mins ago

Stastny: 'Anyone who had the puck at the blue line didn't see much'

Stastny: 'Anyone who had the puck at the blue line didn't see much'

15 mins ago

Schenn after Blues lose to Flyers: 'That wasn't our best effort'

Schenn after Blues lose to Flyers: 'That wasn't our best effort'

11 hours ago

Yeo: Blues lacked 'quality, grade-A chances' in loss to Flyers

Yeo: Blues lacked 'quality, grade-A chances' in loss to Flyers

11 hours ago

Pietrangelo on Blues loss: 'Usually we find a way to win these kinds of hockey games'

Pietrangelo on Blues loss: 'Usually we find a way to win these kinds of hockey games'

11 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»