Gunnarsson: ‘We’re sticking to our game no matter what’

Carl Gunnarsson and the Blues are off to a hot start on the season, taking sole possession of first in the West with Monday's win.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Tarasenko: 'Happy Halloween to everyone, thank you for support'

Tarasenko: 'Happy Halloween to everyone, thank you for support'

10 hours ago

'Darrell' Pang interviews Jake Allen

'Darrell' Pang interviews Jake Allen

10 hours ago

Gunnarsson: 'We're sticking to our game no matter what'

Gunnarsson: 'We're sticking to our game no matter what'

11 hours ago

Yeo: 'When we drop the puck, our focus is on us'

Yeo: 'When we drop the puck, our focus is on us'

11 hours ago

Scottie Upshall on fourth line's contributions: 'We really put our foot on the gas pedal'

Scottie Upshall on fourth line's contributions: 'We really put our foot on the gas pedal'

2 days ago

Jake Allen: 'We had to be on our toes' against Blue Jackets

Jake Allen: 'We had to be on our toes' against Blue Jackets

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»