Yadi’s back: Cardinals activate Molina, return Knizner to Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals‘ most decorated and venerated player is back.

Yadier Molina, who has missed 11 games with a right thumb tendon strain, was activated Tuesday from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, rookie catcher Andrew Knizner was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

Molina will start at catcher and bat fifth Tuesday night against the Marlins in Miami.

Molina, 36, was off to a good start to the season. At the time of the injury he was leading all major league catchers in games played (50), innings caught (416.2), RBIs (33), hits (50), doubles (13) and stolen bases (four).

The perennial All-Star and Gold Glover collected his 1,900th career hit May 25, placing him eighth in Cardinals history. He is batting .265 with four home runs, and his 33 RBIs rank second on the club.

Knizner, one of five Cardinals to make his major league debut this season, appeared in two games following his call-up. He made seven plate appearances but has yet to smack his first big-league hit.