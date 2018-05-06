Yadi out at least four weeks after surgery, Leone on DL, Cards call up Kelly and Mayers

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday morning that All-Star catcher Yadier Molina (pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma) and right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone (right upper arm nerve irritation) have been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Molina has undergone surgery for his injury and the team projects that he will miss at least four weeks.

The Cardinals have recalled catcher Carson Kelly and right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers from Memphis (AAA) for Sunday’s game.

Molina, who recently this season passed Hall of Famer Johnny Bench on Major League Baseball’s all-time games caught (1,745) and innings caught (14,627.0) lists, was batting .272 with 6 HR’s and 17 RBI. He was injured after taking a foul ball during the 9th inning of yesterday’s game.

Leone exited Friday night’s game after experiencing arm discomfort during his warm-ups in the 8th inning. Leone has appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals, striking out 15 in 13.0 innings work.

Kelly, 23, was batting .234 (18-for-77) with 2 HR and 11 RBI in 21 games for Memphis. He’s appeared in 44 games in the majors over the past two seasons (2016-17).

Mayers, 26, has appeared in four games for the Cardinals already this season, allowing just one run in 6.2 innings pitched, including a 3.0 inning save on April 12 at Cincinnati. He’s also pitched in four games for Memphis this year, logging 6.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

He worked 1.2 innings in relief on Friday (May 4) at Nashville in his most recent appearance.

Kelly wears uniform no. 19 and Mayers is no. 59.

The Cardinals close out their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. CDT.