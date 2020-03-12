XFL suspends inaugural season, commits to playing in 2021

The XFL announced Thursday evening that it has suspended the remainder of its inaugural regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league committed to paying its players their full base salaries and playing a full season in 2021.

The XFL follows the NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS and NCAA as leagues that have postponed or canceled events due to the outbreak. At the time of the suspension, the St. Louis BattleHawks (3-2) were in second place in the XFL East division.