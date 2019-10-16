XFL draft, Day 2: Battlehawks fill out roster with DBs, some of everything

The St. Louis Battlehawks opened Day 2 of the XFL draft by taking Herb Miller, a safety from Florida Atlantic.

Miller was not selected in the NFL draft in April. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him as a free agent following the draft but released him in the final cut before the season.

The draft’s second and final day opened with each of the league’s eight franchises selecting 10 defensive backs, the last of four positional phases. The draft will conclude with each team selecting another 30 players at any position in an “open” phase.

Battlehawks’ picks in the defensive backfield phase (listed in order of selection): S Herb Miller, Florida Atlantic; S Will Hill, Florida; CB D’Montre Wade, Murray State; S Dexter McCoil, Tulsa; S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia; CB Marquez White, Florida State; CB Trovon Reed, Auburn; S Joe Powell, Globe Tech; CB Trey Caldwell, Louisiana-Monroe; CB Ryan White, Auburn.

On the first day of the draft, each team selected 10 players in each of three phases: skill positions, offensive line and defensive front seven.