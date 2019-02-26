With Steen out sick, Blues recall Blais from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS — Forward Sammy Blais, who was assigned to San Antonio on Monday, is back with the Blues under emergency conditions — the emergency being that Alexander Steen is sick.

Blais has scored two goals and notched one assist in 26 games with the Blues this season. He also scored the shootout winner in St. Louis’ 2-1 victory over Boston on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 25 games with the Rampage this season.