Watch Blues postgame shows on FOX Sports Midwest

Vince Dunn and the Blues take on Joe Pavelski and the Sharks in the Western Conference Final.
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sport

FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of St. Louis Blues hockey, will air the Blues Live postgame show after all playoff games, including the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks.

Blues fans will hear reaction from Blues players and get analysis from the television team that knows the Blues best — John Kelly, Darren Pang, Bernie Federko, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland.

2019 Western Conference Final: St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

Game- Location Day, Date Game Time (CT) Game TV Estimated Postgame Time (CT) Postgame TV
Game 1 – San Jose Saturday, May 11 7 p.m. NBC 9:30 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
Game 2 – San Jose Monday, May 13 8 p.m. NBCSN 10:30 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
Game 3 – St. Louis Wednesday, May 15 7 p.m. NBCSN 10 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
Game 4 – St. Louis Friday, May 17 7 p.m. NBCSN 11 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
Game 5 – San Jose* Sunday, May 19 2 p.m. NBC 6 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
Game 6 – St. Louis* Tuesday, May 21 7 p.m. NBCSN 11 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
Game 7 – San Jose* Thursday, May 23 8 p.m. NBCSN 10:30 p.m. FOX Sports Midwest
*If necessary