Watch Blues postgame shows on FOX Sports Midwest
FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of St. Louis Blues hockey, will air the Blues Live postgame show after all playoff games, including the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks.
Blues fans will hear reaction from Blues players and get analysis from the television team that knows the Blues best — John Kelly, Darren Pang, Bernie Federko, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland.
2019 Western Conference Final: St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks
|Game- Location
|Day, Date
|Game Time (CT)
|Game TV
|Estimated Postgame Time (CT)
|Postgame TV
|Game 1 – San Jose
|Saturday, May 11
|7 p.m.
|NBC
|9:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Game 2 – San Jose
|Monday, May 13
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Game 3 – St. Louis
|Wednesday, May 15
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Game 4 – St. Louis
|Friday, May 17
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Game 5 – San Jose*
|Sunday, May 19
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|6 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Game 6 – St. Louis*
|Tuesday, May 21
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|11 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Game 7 – San Jose*
|Thursday, May 23
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|FOX Sports Midwest
|*If necessary