Watch Blues postgame shows on FOX Sports Midwest

FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of St. Louis Blues hockey, will air the Blues Live postgame show after all playoff games, including the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks.

Blues fans will hear reaction from Blues players and get analysis from the television team that knows the Blues best — John Kelly, Darren Pang, Bernie Federko, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland.

2019 Western Conference Final: St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks