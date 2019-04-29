Wacha activated ahead of his start against Nats; Helsley sent back to Memphis

Michael Wacha is back with the Cardinals after a stint on the 10-day injured list.

The Cardinals activated Wacha on Monday ahead of his scheduled start against the Washington Nationals. In a corresponding move, the team sent rookie pitcher Ryan Helsley to Memphis (AAA).

Wacha hit the IL with left knee patellar tendinitis. He was 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in his first four starts this season before the injury.