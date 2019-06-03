Dunn will return to Blues’ lineup tonight in Game 4

Defenseman Vince Dunn will play Monday night in the St. Louis Blues’ Game 4 matchup with the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

The team announced Monday that Dunn, who has been out since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against San Jose, will return to the lineup.

Dunn is expected to make Robert Bortuzzo a healthy scratch in Game 4.