USL Championship to resume play July 11

Saint Louis FC fans celebrate a win over the Chicago Fire at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in June 2019.
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The second-tier United Soccer League Championship is preparing to resume its season July 11 after reaching an agreement with the USL Players Association.

The 35-team league, which includes Saint Louis FC, had just played its season openers when play was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saint Louis FC was 1-0 at the time.

The league says it will resume negotiations with the union on what would be their first collective bargaining agreement.