USL Championship to resume play July 11
AP
The second-tier United Soccer League Championship is preparing to resume its season July 11 after reaching an agreement with the USL Players Association.
The 35-team league, which includes Saint Louis FC, had just played its season openers when play was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saint Louis FC was 1-0 at the time.
The league says it will resume negotiations with the union on what would be their first collective bargaining agreement.