Tuesday’s Cards-Royals game postponed; teams to play doubleheader Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Severe weather in the forecast has led to the postponement of Tuesday night’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night split doubleheader Wednesday at Busch Stadium. Both games will air on FOX Sports Midwest.

Wednesday’s 12:15 p.m. start will remain as scheduled and the makeup game will be played at 6:45 p.m. Cardinals Live pregame shows will air at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Midwest. Postgame shows will immediately follow each game.

Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 6:45 p.m. make-up game.

Gates will open at 10:45 a.m. for the first game and will reopen at 5:15 p.m. for the makeup game.