Stillman’s group purchases minority stake, gains 100% ownership of Blues

ST. LOUIS – The all-local ownership group led by St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman has acquired the minority stake in the team previously held by Sports Capital Holdings LLC, giving Stillman’s group 100% ownership of the Blues.

SCH was the holding company of the previous Blues ownership group, which was in place from 2006-12.

The NHL approved the acquisition Wednesday. The existing ownership group remains in place, with Stillman continuing to serve as chairman and governor.

“This is the best possible outcome for the St. Louis Blues, our city and community, and our supporters everywhere,” Stillman said in a team press release. “Our all-local ownership group acquired the Blues in 2012 with two overriding goals: Win a Stanley Cup for St. Louis and secure the long-term health of the franchise. Today the group made another major commitment, purchasing the only remaining outside interest in the team. All of our members will stay on board, maintaining the all-local makeup of the group. … Going forward, it will be business as usual, both on and off the ice.”