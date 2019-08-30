Thomas hits IL with fractured wrist, O’Neill recalled from minors

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Lane Thomas on the IL after he was diagnosed with a fractured wrist. Tyler O’Neill will replace Thomas on the active roster.

Thomas was hit by a pitch in back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Brewers. The second time, the pitch caught Thomas on his right wrist.

In a small sample size, the rookie Thomas has fared very well with the Cardinals this season. He’s hit .316 with four homers over 44 plate appearances.

O’Neill has missed the entire month of August after dealing with a wrist injury as well. He’s hit .279 with five homers and 16 runs driven in over 136 plate appearances. In his brief rehab stint between Memphis and Springfield, O’Neill had a batting average of .273 and slugged a homer and a double.