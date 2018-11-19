The powder blues are back: Cardinals unveil new alternate road jersey

ST. LOUIS – With a nod to the powder blue uniforms worn on the road by the St. Louis Cardinals from the mid-1970s to mid-1980s, the club revealed a new alternate road jersey the team will wear in select Saturday road games next season.

The uniforms are similar to the “Victory Blue” uniforms worn by such Cardinals greats as Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee from 1976 through 1984.

Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader modeled the new jersey in an event Monday morning at Ballpark Village that included Smith, former Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson and club executives Bill DeWitt III and John Mozeliak.

It was Robinson’s idea to bring back the powder blues. The St. Louis native, who played for the Cardinals from 2001-03 and works for the club as a pro scout, said whenever he saw fans around the country wearing the old-style jersey, they always said they’d like to see them come back.

Former @Cardinals player and current team scout Kerry Robinson, whose idea it was to bring back the powder blues, on why he pushed to bring them back. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/Dp9X7YCEAu — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 19, 2018

“I always loved the look and style of the powder blue uniforms,” said Robinson said. “As a kid, I dreamed of being just like Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee, so bringing them back is nostalgic for me.”

The uniform will be worn only in Saturday away games. It will debut March 30 at Milwaukee.

“We are very excited about the new powder blue ‘Saturday Road’ uniform,” said DeWitt, who led the design efforts. “I know it will be popular with both players and fans — particularly those who remember the great teams of the ’70s and ’80s who wore this same color on the road.”