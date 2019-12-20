Ted Simmons to enter Cooperstown as a Cardinal

Ted Simmons, who spent the bulk of his career with St. Louis, will be enshrined in Cooperstown sporting a Cardinals cap.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the former catcher and the Baseball Hall of Fame have decided that his bronze plaque will show Simmons wearing the cap he wore from his rookie debut with the Cardinals in 1968 through the 1980 season. He then spent five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and his final three seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Simmons was selected for enshrinement by the Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era committee Dec. 8. He will be inducted July 26 in Cooperstown, New York.