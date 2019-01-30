St. Louisan Frederic of Bruins wins memorable fight in NHL debut

Boston's Trent Frederic got the upper hand on Brandon Tanev of the Jets.
BOSTON — Trent Frederic, a native St. Louisan who played high school hockey at DeSmet Jesuit, made his mark quickly in his NHL debut for the Bruins with a fight that earned him a standing ovation from Boston fans.

Frederic, a first-round pick by the Bruins in 2016 who was playing on a line with boyhood idol David Backes, picked up his first career fighting major in the second period after a scrum in front of the Winnipeg net.

Frederic, 20, and Brandon Tanev separated from the pack for a 1-on-1 bout that brought the crowd to its feet — including his parents, who were shown exchanging high-fives in the stands as Frederic headed to the locker room.

“I wasn’t really going in trying to get one tonight, but it just happened,” Frederic said.

The fight occurred with 3:44 left in the second and less than a minute after Boston’s Keven Miller and Adam Lowry exchanged a flurry of punches at the other end.

The Bruins posted a photo on Twitter of Frederic as a child posing with former Blues captain David Backes, his right wing on Boston’s third line Tuesday night.

The Bruins lost to the Jets 4-3 in a shootout.