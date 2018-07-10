St. Louis native Maroon signs one-year deal with Blues

ST. LOUIS — Patrick Maroon is coming home.

Maroon, a St. Louis native out of Oakville High School, has signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced Tuesday.

Maroon, 30, was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL draft and has played with Anaheim, Edmonton and New Jersey in parts of seven NHL seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward posted 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 57 regular-season games with the Oilers last season before being traded to the Devils on Feb. 26. He had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and 13 penalty minutes in his final 17 regular-season games of the season. He played in five postseason games with the Devils, scoring one goal.

Overall, Maroon has tallied 178 points (78 goals, 100 assists) and 451 penalty minutes in 375 career regular-season games.