Yadi named as replacement catcher on NL All-Star squad

Yadier Molina is an All-Star after all.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher, who has been to eight All-Star Games, will make it nine next week in Washington. He was tabbed as a replacement to the National League team after Giants catcher Buster Posey was ruled out because of a lingering right hip issue that needs an injection to calm the inflammation.

Molina has put together a remarkable 2018 season despite missing a month following a groin injury. He is batting .278 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs in 212 at-bats.