Cardinals take series with 4-2 win over Angels

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols took a curtain call for his adoring fans at Busch Stadium after homering against the Cardinals, but Marcell Ozuna connected to lead Dakota Hudson and St. Louis over the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Saturday.

Pujols hit his 13th home run, a solo drive in the seventh inning. He got a standing ovation as he rounded the bases and the cheers grew louder until Pujols emerged from the dugout and tipped his hat to the sellout crowd.

Pujols has 646 career homers, including 445 in his 11 seasons with the Cardinals. His 111 home runs at the new Busch Stadium are the most by anyone.

The three-time NL MVP who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championships returned to the ballpark on Friday night for the first time since helping St. Louis take the 2011 title. Pujols signed with the Angels after that season, and they hadn’t played an interleague game at Busch until this weekend.

Pujols was showered with ovations while hitting a single in two at-bats and drawing a walk Friday night. He went 1 for 4 in this loss, the third in a row for the Angels.

Ozuna hit his team-leading 20th homer of the season off Felix Peña in the sixth inning to make it 4-0 lead. Ozuna homered for the second straight day.

Hudson (6-3) gave up one run on five hits in a season-high 112-pitch stint. He struck out six and walked one. He has allowed one earned run or less in four of his last five starts.

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits for St. Louis, which has won five of seven.

Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, a solo shot in the eighth. Pena (5-2) started the third inning in relief of opener Noé Ramirez.

St. Louis broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fifth on a throwing error. Yadier Molina singled and Kolten Wong walked before Hudson set down a bunt that Peña threw wildly to third.

St. Louis closer Jordan Hicks left the game with two outs in the ninth. Tyler Webb picked up his first save by retiring Jonathan Lucroy on a grounder to end the game.

The Cardinals improved to 185-177 in interleague play, the best all-time among NL teams.

It’s not every day that you see #STLCards fans request a curtain call after an opposing player’s home run. But Albert Pujols is no ordinary opposing player.

The Cardinals and Angels are playing now on FSMW and FSGO. pic.twitter.com/Y2XjrkmEM9 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 22, 2019

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Angels: RHP Trevor Cahill (right elbow inflammation) is almost ready to return to the active roster. Manager Brad Ausmus would not commit to whether he will return to the starting rotation or pitch out of the bullpen.

Cardinals: INF Jedd Gyorko will undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure on his right wrist on Monday. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says there is no structural damage and that Gyorko’s recovery from his wrist surgery should coincide with his return from his calf injury that has kept him on the injured list since June 8.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (5-7, 4.48) will face LHP Tyler Skaggs (6-6, 4.61) in the finale of the three-game set on Sunday night. Mikolas tossed six scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over Miami on Monday. Skaggs, who is looking to win his third successive start, leads the Angles in wins (6) and strikeouts (70).