Reports: After brief second stint with Cardinals, Big City headed back to D.C.

WASHINGTON — Free-agent first baseman Matt Adams has an agreement to return to the Washington Nationals, pending a successful physical exam.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press that Adams and the Nationals agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with a mutual option for 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club had not made an announcement.

Adams, who began his major league career with the Cardinals and remained with them until early in the 2017 season, returned to St. Louis after being claimed off waivers in August. He hit .158 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 27 games with the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old Adams is expected to split time at first base again with Ryan Zimmerman. The agreement was first reported by the Athletic.

Getting Adams is the latest move this offseason for Washington, which signed left-handed starter Patrick Corbin and catcher Kurt Suzuki, traded for catcher Yan Gomes and is waiting to see what happens with star outfielder Bryce Harper.