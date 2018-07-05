Cardinals transactions: Fowler back, O’Neill to DL, Bowman to Memphis

Proud new papa Dexter Fowler is back with the St. Louis Cardinals after being reinstated from paternity leave.

In other moves, the club placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list and activated right-handed reliever Matt Bowman (right hand middle finger blisters) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Memphis.

Fowler missed a three-game series in Arizona to be with his wife, Aliya, for the birth of their second child, Ivy Noor Fowler, on July 3.

O’Neill played in three games after his Monday recall from Memphis. He was 1-for-6 with a single and two runs scored in three games. He started Monday, then made two pinch-hit appearances over the next two games.

Bowman had made three appearances on a rehabilitation assignment in Memphis.