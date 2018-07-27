Cardinals trade Tuivailala, DFA Holland and Lyons among other roster moves

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor league pitcher Seth Elledge.

The trade was among a bundle of roster moves made by the Cardinals on Friday. In other moves:

• Recalled pitcher Luke Weaver from Class A Peoria.

• Recalled pitchers Daniel Poncedeleon and Tyler Webb from Triple-A Memphis.

• Purchased pitcher Dakota Hudson from Memphis.

• Designated pitchers Greg Holland and Tyler Lyons for assignment.

• Placed pitcher Brett Cecil (right foot inflammation) on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23.

Tuivailala is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances for St. Louis this season, his second full season in the big leagues. He’ll immediately jump into the playoff race with Seattle holding a one-game lead over Oakland for the second wild card in the American League.

Tuivailala also gives Seattle versatility. He has worked more than one inning in eight of his 31 appearances. He’s held right-handed batters to a .230 average and has not allowed a run in 21 of 31 outings.

Tuivailala will join a bullpen that’s been worked extensively in numerous close ball games. Seattle is 27-12 in one-run games this season.