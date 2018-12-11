Cards trade Patrick Wisdom to Rangers for lefty utilityman Drew Robinson

The Cardinals picked up left-handed-hitting help on Tuesday, acquiring utilityman Drew Robinson from the Texas Rangers in exchange for third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

Robinson, 26, batted .183 with three home runs and 20 runs scored over 47 games for the Rangers last season. He’s a career .204 hitter in the MLB over two seasons. Robinson could fill multiple roles with the Cards as he played at least one game at all three outfield positions, second base, third base and shortstop last season.

Wisdom, 27, hit .260 with four homers over 32 games with the Cardinals last season, his first with time in the majors. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Memphis, batting .288 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs.