Cards trade Gyorko to Dodgers for pitchers Cingrani, Abreu

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals made a deal at the trade deadline, though it isn’t likely to help with this season’s playoff push.

The Cardinals obtained two pitchers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, left-hander Tony Cingrani and minor league right-hander Jeffry Abreu, in exchange for infielder Jedd Gyorko, 2019/2020 International Cap Space and cash considerations.

Cingrani, 30, has not pitched this season after undergoing left shoulder surgery and is on the 60-day injured list. The veteran of seven-plus seasons in the majors with Cincinnati and Los Angeles is 12-22 in his career with a 4.01 ERA in 164 games pitched (61 starts).

Abreu, 19, was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent in July 2017. The Dominican Republic native is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA in six games in the Arizona Rookie League in 2019.

Back and wrist injuries have kept Gyorko on the shelf since June 8. Gyorko, 30, hit .196 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 38 games for St. Louis this season.