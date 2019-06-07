It’s official: Cards to play Cubs in London in 2020

One of the most heated rivalries in baseball — the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs — will be on display for Londoners in 2020.

The NL Central rivals will play at London Stadium on June 13 and 14, 2020 as part of the Mitel & MLB present London Series, it was officially announced Friday. The first installment of that series will be played June 29-30 of this year between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

The games will be considered home games for St. Louis.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London series next year,” said William DeWitt Jr., Cardinals chairman and CEO. “The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience. I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games, and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

The 2020 games are a fulfillment of a two-year agreement signed by Major League Baseball and the City of London in 2018.