Cardinals to open 2021 regular season April 1 at Cincinnati; home opener April 8

The Cardinals‘ 2020 season hasn’t begun, but their 2021 schedule — minus game times — was released Thursday.

St. Louis opens the season April 1 at Cincinnati. After playing three games against the Reds and then three at Miami, the Cardinals will host the Brewers in their home opener April 8, starting a six-game homestand against Milwaukee and Washington.

The Cardinals will play 20 interleague games, all against the complete AL Central — their 2020 interleague opponents as well. They will host the Royals for three games from Aug. 6-8 and visit Kansas City for three more games from Aug. 13-15 in continuation of the I-70 Series.

St. Louis will host the rival Cubs in a pair of three-game weekend series (May 21-23 and Oct. 1-3) and one four-game series (July 19- 22).

The All-Star Game will be played July 13 in Atlanta. The break will run from July 12-15.

