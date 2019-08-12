Cardinals to open 2020 season at Cincinnati — and earlier than ever

The 2020 St. Louis Cardinals schedule features the earliest season opener in franchise history, a pair of games in London and an interleague opponent for the home opener for the first time.

The Cardinals announced their 2020 regular-season schedule Monday, though game times have not yet been nailed down.

St. Louis will open the season March 26 at Cincinnati. After playing three games at the Reds and three games in Milwaukee, the Cardinals make their first appearance at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 2, against the Orioles. That homestand includes three games against Baltimore and four games against the Dodgers.

The Cardinals will be the designated home team for a two-game series against the Cubs in London on June 13-14. They will be the first-ever “home games” outside St. Louis in the regular season, leaving the club with 79 home dates at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals’ interleague schedule features the customary I-70 Series games against the Royals (Aug. 4-5 in Kansas City and Sept. 15-16 in St. Louis) along with home-and-home series against the Toronto Blue Jays (June 1-2 at Busch and Aug. 18-19 in Canada). The rest of the interleague schedule also is against the AL East — the home-opening series against Baltimore and a July 17-19 series at the Yankees along with three-game road series at Boston (June 26-28) and at Tampa Bay (July 10-12).

