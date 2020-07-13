Cardinals to host exhibition game vs. Royals in summer camp wrapup

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Kansas City Royals in an exhibition game at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, July 22, the team announced Monday.

The 3:05 p.m. game will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest and air on flagship radio station KMOX.

The last time the Cardinals hosted an exhibition game in St. Louis was in 1995, when they played the Seattle Mariners on April 24 and 25 at Busch Stadium II.

The Cardinals will open their 60-game, 2020 regular-season schedule on Friday, July 24, against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis.