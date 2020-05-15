Cardinals to announce 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Class on May 22
FOX Sports Midwest
The 2020 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class will be revealed Friday, May 22, in a televised 30-minute announcement special on FOX Sports Midwest at 6:30 p.m.
Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III and play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin of FOX Sports Midwest will announce the three new inductees.
The modern-era inductees will be the two players selected by fans during a nine-week online balloting process. The nominees were Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor.
The other inductee will be a veteran player selected by the club’s Red Ribbon committee of Cardinals baseball experts.