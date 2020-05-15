Cardinals to announce 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Class on May 22

The 2020 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class will be revealed Friday, May 22, in a televised 30-minute announcement special on FOX Sports Midwest at 6:30 p.m.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III and play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin of FOX Sports Midwest will announce the three new inductees.

The modern-era inductees will be the two players selected by fans during a nine-week online balloting process. The nominees were Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor.

The other inductee will be a veteran player selected by the club’s Red Ribbon committee of Cardinals baseball experts.