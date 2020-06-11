Cardinals select third baseman Jordan Walker with No. 21 overall pick in MLB Draft

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals added more talented depth to an already strong position group in the first round of Wednesday night’s MLB Draft, selecting third baseman Jordan Walker from Decatur High School in Georgia.

Walker, a Duke commit, was ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline and is lauded for his power-hitting potential. Three of the Cardinals’ top 16 prospects as ranked by Pipeline are third basemen — Nolan Gorman (No. 2), Elehuris Montero (No. 7) and Malcom Nuñez (No. 16) — so the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Walker may end up at a different position as he moves up the minor league ladder.